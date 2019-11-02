Airtel's new broadband plans: Price, unlimited data, Netflix subscription offer

NEW DELHI : Less than two months after the launch of Jio Fiber, Bharti Airtel has not only rebranded its broadband service to Airtel Xstream Fibre but also launched new plans for its customers. The telecom operator has slashed prices of its broadband plans by upto 10%, started giving unlimited data bundled with a free Netflix membership offer.

New Airtel broadband plans:

Airtel's new Xstream Fibre plans offer broadband services with prices beginning from ₹799 per month.

₹799 plan: This basic broadband plan gives you data upto 150 GB per month at the speed of 100 Mbps. Users get unlimited Airtel Xstream content for free. Those who want to upgrade to unlimited data can do it by paying an additional ₹299.

₹999 plan: 300 GB data at the speed of 200 Mbps. As part of Airtel Thanks benefits, this plan comes bundled with a free Netflix subscription for 3 months, 1 year of Amazon Prime membership and unlimited access to content from Zee 5 and Airtel Xstream.

₹1,499 plan: 500 GB data at the speed of 300 Mbps. You also get Neflix for three months and Amazon Prime for a year with this premium plan. Data can be upgraded by paying ₹299.

₹3,999 plan: This is the VIP plan where you get the highest speed of 1 Gbps along with unlimited usage of data. OTT subscriptions, as shown in the above plans, also come bundled in.

As part of a special offer, Airtel Xstream Fibre customers can purchase the Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid STB at a special price of ₹2,249.

Bharti Airtel is India's second largest fixed-line broadband service provider after state-run BSNL with 2.41 million customers. Rival Reliance Jio had in September launched Jio Fiber broadband services with plans starting from ₹699 and going upto ₹8,499.