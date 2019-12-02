NEW DELHI : Telecom major Bharti Airtel has announced that it will hike prices of all its prepaid plans by up to 47% from tomorrow. Among its leading prepaid packs, the 19 recharge voucher is the only one which is left unchanged. Other than the 19 plan, Airtel has revised all its recharge plans including the ones with 28 days (one month) and 84 days (3 month) validity.

148 plan:

With a validity period of 28 days, the 148 plan was earlier priced at 129. It comes with unlimited calling, 300 SMS per day and 2 GB data. Users also get access to Airtel XStream, Wynk and Hello Tunes as part of Airtel Thanks benefits.

The new plan results in a price increase of 19.

248 plan:

With effect from tomorrow, Airtel has merged the two recharge plans of 169 and 199 to 248.

The new 248 plan gives you unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 1.5 GB of data every day. Besides this, you also get access to Airtel XStream Premium content, Wynk Music subscription, free Hello Tunes and anti-virus mobile protection.

The price increase varies from 49 to Rs

79

49

298 plan:

Airtel is offering unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and 2GB data everyday in this plan, which was earlier being sold for 249. In the 28-day validity period range, this is the costliest plan.

The new revised plan results in an increase of 1.75 per day.

Airtel's 84 days 4G plan:

In the 84 days validity period category, Airtel has two plans -- 598 and 698.

The 598 plan comes with 1.5 GB data per day while the 698 plan offers 2 GB data per day. Both recharge plans give you unlimited calling and 100 sms per day.

The 598 plan was earlier priced at 448 while the 698 plan came for 499.

