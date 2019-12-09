NEW DELHI : Leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel has announced new prepaid recharge plans with unlimited calling to any network in India. Airtel's earlier plans had limited number of free talktime minutes to non-Airtel numbers.

To offer unlimited calling across other networks as well, Airtel has launched three new unlimited plans -- ₹219, ₹399 and ₹449.

₹219 recharge plan:

It has a validity period of 28 days and offers 1 GB data per day. It also offers 100 SMS per day besides Free Hello Tunes, unlimited Wynk music and Airtel Xstream app as part of Airtel Thanks benefits.

₹399 plan:

This recharge plan has a validity period of 56 days and gives you 1.5 GB data per day. You also get 100 SMS per day and access to free Hello Tunes, Wynk music subscription and Airtel Xstream App premium.

₹449 plan:

This plan comes with 2GB data per day and is also valid for 56 days. You get 90 SMS per day besides Airtel Thanks benefits.

From December 3, Airtel has raised its mobile calls and internet plan prices by up to 50%. Plans with 28 days of validity had 1,000 minutes of talktime to other networks, 3,000 in 84 days validity plans and 12,000 in 365 days validity plan. Beyond this limit, customers were required to pay 6 paisa per minute for outgoing calls.