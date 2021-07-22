Bharti Airtel has announced new postpaid plans for its retail and corporate customers with changes to better suit the new normal. The new plans bring enhanced data limits and benefits on additional connections bundled with existing postpaid plans. The telecom operator says it will allow customers to easily bundle add on connections to their plans.

Meanwhile, Airtel has discontinued the ₹749 family postpaid plan and will now only offer ₹999 as the family postpaid plan.

All new postpaid plans come with Airtel Thanks benefits, depending on the denomination of the plan. The ₹399 plan and the add-on connections worth ₹299 get the basic benefits including free subscription to Wynk Music app and Airtel Xstream app, Shaw Academy courses for a year, and free Hellotunes. Meanwhile, the higher ones come with VIP service, Airtel Secure, the premium versions of Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream as well as one year of Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Let's take a look at new Airtel prepaid plans for retail customers.

₹399 Airtel postpaid plan

The Airtel postpaid plans began from ₹399 that offers unlimited calls and 40 GB of 4G data. Under the Airtel Thanks benefit, users get Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream subscriptions, free hello tunes and one year of online courses under Shaw Academy that can be claimed once in the lifetime of a connection.

₹499 Airtel postpaid plan

The ₹499 Airtel plan offers 75 GB of 4G data and unlimited calling to postpaid users. The Airtel Thanks benefits include one-time subscription to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year, VIP Service, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium and Shaw Academy.

₹999 Airtel postpaid plan

The ₹999 plan is only family postpaid plan that Airtel will offer from now on. It brings 210 GB of data for the primary connections and 30 GB data each for the two additional connections. All connections get unlimited free calling.

As for Airtel Thanks benefits, this plan too offers one-time subscription to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year, VIP Service, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium and Shaw Academy.

₹1599 Airtel postpaid plan

The ₹1,599 plan allows two connections with unlimited high-speed data, which will be throttled to 128kbps after 500 GB, and international roaming pack. It too brings one-year subscription for Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel's VIP Service, Airtel Secure, Wynk Music App Premium, Airtel Xstream App Premium and Shaw Academy.

₹299 Airtel postpaid add-on plan

Airtel says it will allow easy addition of new connections to existing postpaid plans for ₹299 per connection. These connections will get 30 GB of high-speed data, instead of 10 GB, unlimited calling and Airtel Thanks benefits including Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream subscriptions, free hello tunes and one year of online courses under Shaw Academy

