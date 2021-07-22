Airtel scraps 749 family postpaid plan. What's new for retail users

All new postpaid plans come with Airtel Thanks benefits, depending on the denomination of the plan. The ₹399 plan and the add-on connections worth ₹299 get the basic benefits including free subscription to Wynk Music app and Airtel Xstream app, Shaw Academy courses for a year, and free Hellotunes. Meanwhile, the higher ones come with VIP service, Airtel Secure, the premium versions of Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream as well as one year of Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.