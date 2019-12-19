Airtel wants to phase out 3G technology across India. (Reuters)
Airtel wants to phase out 3G technology across India. (Reuters)

Airtel shuts down 3G network in Bengaluru, rest of Karnataka

  • Airtel mobile broadband services in Karnataka will now be available to customers on its high speed 4G network
  • Airtel will continue to provide 2G services in Karnataka

BENGALURU : In line with its plans to phase out 3G technology across India, Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Thursday announced that it has shut down its 3G network in Karnataka.

Airtel mobile broadband services in Karnataka will now be available to customers on its high speed 4G network along with HD quality VOLTE calling, it said in a statement. The telecom operator added that it will continue to provide 2G services in Karnataka to serve the connectivity needs of customers on feature phones.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

