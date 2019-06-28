Airtel shuts down 3G network in Kolkata

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has shut down its 3G network in Kolkata and has refarmed spectrum in the circle to strengthen its 4G services.

This marks the first phase out of the 3G technology in India, which is now increasingly moving to 4G, triggered by the entry of Reliance Jio in September 2016.

Airtel has refarmed the 900 MHz spectrum band used for 3G to further strengthen its 4G network, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The telecom operator is deploying L900 technology in the 900 MHz band to complement its 4G services in the 2300 Mhz and 1800 Mhz bands.

This, Airtel expects, will improve 4G availability inside buildings and improve coverage across homes in Kolkata.

The company will continue this strategy across 22 circles in India wherein it will refarm 3G spectrum for 4G services.

However, Airtel will continue to provide 2G services in Kolkata to serve the connectivity needs of customers on feature phones, the company said.