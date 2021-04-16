Airtel takes a leaf out of Jio’s playbook

The telco’s move to merge all digital services with the parent, and hive off the regulated telecom business into a wholly-owned subsidiary is similar to the model adopted by Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms Ltd. The move will also ensure customer stickiness, the analysts said. The shift in strategy could lead to Airtel monetizing its digital businesses, along the lines of what Jio has done, they added.

