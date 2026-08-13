Broader tariff hike expected later this year despite Airtel’s stealth price increase, analysts say

A major telecom tariff hike remains on the cards for later this year, according to analysts, despite Bharti Airtel already raising effective prices by scrapping its ₹299 entry-level plan to push users towards higher-priced plans. The telecom operator also removed its ₹319 (30 days), ₹579 (56 days), ₹619 (60 days), and ₹649 (56 days) prepaid plans.
The move has put Vodafone Idea in the spotlight, forcing the cash-strapped operator to choose between following suit to improve its average revenue per user (Arpu) or holding prices steady to grab market share, analysts said.