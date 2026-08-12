Mobile bills set to rise as Airtel scraps ₹299 entry-level plan

Jatin Grover
4 min read12 Aug 2026, 08:00 PM IST
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Airtel also removed its ₹319 (30-day), ₹579, ₹619, and ₹649 prepaid plans. Photo: Reuters
Summary
In an indirect tariff hike, the operator pushes subscribers to a minimum 349 monthly recharge to drive Arpu growth, raising the base price for daily data by nearly 17%.

A year after the last major pricing revision, indirect tariff hikes have returned to the Indian telecom market, driven by Bharti Airtel. The Sunil Bharti Mittal-led carrier has removed its entry-level 299 monthly prepaid plan that offered 1 GB of data per day. To get a daily data allowance for 28 days, subscribers must now upgrade to the 349 plan, marking a 50 (16.7%) increase for an offering that includes 1.5GB of daily data and unlimited 5G access.

Also Read | Bharti Airtel stock lacks near-term triggers. Can Africa biz help?

Separately, Airtel also removed its 319 (30-day), 579, 619, and 649 prepaid plans.

The 17% indirect tariff hike comes at a time when analysts had estimated that the only way for the telecom industry to improve average revenue per user (Arpu) - a key telecom metric - would be to increase tariff plans at a regular interval.

Industry analysts and company insiders attribute Airtel's move primarily to shifting consumer habits, with users increasingly migrating to higher-data plans. The hike also aligns with Airtel’s ongoing push to restructure tariffs to sustain average revenue per user (Arpu) and boost its return on capital employed (RoCE). In its FY26 annual report, the company highlighted lingering challenges in monetizing its 5G network.

“Airtel’s withdrawal of the 299 and 319 plans is its first significant move in the current cycle to raise prepaid Arpu. It is not a conventional tariff hike because the 349 plan offers more data, but it forces users into a higher minimum spend,” said Parag Kar, an independent telecom analyst. “Removing the 319 monthly plan is particularly saying that users who want the same 1.5 GB per day must now pay 349 for only 28 days.”

“This seems a well-thought-out strategy from Airtel. Given the increase in data usage, they would have seen this as an opportunity to upgrade the subscriber base and grow revenue,” said Faisal Kawoosa, chief analyst at technology consultancy firm Techarc.

Will others follow?

According to Kawoosa, investors will see this as a positive move by the telecom operator. He said competitors could follow, given that the sector is looking to improve its profitability and return on investments.

Kar also said rivals may eventually follow suit by withdrawing their own lower-priced plans to drive Arpu higher. If they don’t, Airtel risks losing price-sensitive subscribers to Vodafone Idea or Jio. Historically, however, pricing interventions by one telecom operator tend to prompt quick follow-up moves from competitors. The impact on subscriber churn will now be watched closely, Kar said.

In a like-to-like comparison, Jio currently has an entry-level plan of 299 plan, in which it offers 1.5 GB data per day for 28 days. Vodafone Idea has an entry-level plan of 299, in which it offers 1 GB per day data for 28 days, according to their websites.

Queries emailed to Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea were yet to elicit a response at the time of publishing.

Also Read | Vodafone Idea dismisses threat from Airtel’s 5G Fast Lane, sees no postpaid dip

Familiar playbook

This isn't the first time in recent months that an operator has quietly phased out a budget pack. Last August, Reliance Jio removed its entry-level 249 plan (1GB daily data) from online platforms, a move that was subsequently matched by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

In July 2024, telecom operators implemented their first major tariff hikes in over two years, led by Reliance Jio's 12% to 25% price increase across plans. Over the past year, however, operators have taken opposing views on further price increases. While Airtel and Vodafone Idea pushed for another round of hikes, Jio ruled out immediate headline price increases, expressing confidence that rising 5G adoption would organically drive its Arpu growth.

Airtel’s leadership, however, has maintained a clear target for monetization. In March, Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said he remained very hopeful that the company would get to 300 Arpu, with an ultimate goal of 350. "An Arpu of 350 would be the most appropriate Arpu in today's timeframe to have a sustainable, solid, financially viable telecom company,” Mittal told analysts, adding that the company would keep the low-end plans affordable for all its customers, given India is a price-sensitive market. However, Airtel believes there is scope for upselling and restructuring its data packs at the mid-to-upper end, he added.

Meanwhile, analysts expect a full-scale pricing revision to take a few more months. In a report, BofA Securities said it expects the next headline tariff hike around March or April 2027, following state elections scheduled for early 2027. Noting that the 2024 hikes were announced shortly after national elections, the brokerage added that "any visibility on tariff hikes would likely act as a catalyst for telco stock prices”.

As of June-end, Jio had 533 million subscribers, including 285 million 5G users. Bharti Airtel’s subscribers in India were at 492 million, including 376.5 million mobile subscribers. Vodafone Idea had 193.1 million subscriber base at the end of June.

In the June quarter (Q1), Airtel’s Arpu rose 2.7% to 264 from 257 in the previous quarter. In contrast, Reliance Jio’s Arpu saw a marginal increase to 215.6 from 214. Vodafone Idea’s Arpu grew 1.7% to 177 (up from 174), supported by network upgrades, 2G-to-4G/5G upgrades, and extra billing days. For comparison, as of June last year, Jio’s Arpu stood at 208.8, while Airtel and Vodafone Idea reported 250 and 165, respectively.

Also Read | Jio says Arpu is not under pressure. Analysts aren't so sure

About the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

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