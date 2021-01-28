Airtel tests 5G over commercial network in Hyderabad

NEW DELHI : Bharti Airtel Ltd has tested 5G wireless service over commercial network in Hyderabad, becoming India’s first telecom operator to conduct on-field rollout of the next-generation mobile technology, the company’s chief executive Gopal Vittal said on Thursday.

The telco used a spectrum block in the 1,800MHz band to operate both 5G and 4G simultaneously on its network. The trial shows the 5G readiness of Airtel’s network across all domains—radio, core and transport, he said.

The telco will be able to roll out the services across several parts of the country as soon as the department of telecommunications (DoT) permits the commercial launch of 5G and auctions spectrum in the mid-size bands that is 3,300-3,600MHz, Vittal said.

“The full impact of the 5G experience, however, will be available to our customers, when adequate spectrum is available and the government approvals received," according to a company statement.

Airtel’s 5G technology is capable of delivering ten times higher speed and latency compared to the existing technologies. In Hyderabad, users downloaded a full-length movie in seconds on a 5G phone, Airtel said.

“With Airtel being the first operator to demonstrate this (5G) capability, we have shown again that we have always been the first in India to pioneer new technologies in our quest for empowering Indians everywhere," Vittal said.

