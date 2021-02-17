{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said that it will acquire Warburg Pincus affiliate’s 20% equity stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia for ₹3,126 crore. The amount will be discharged primarily via issuance of 36.47 million equity shares of Airtel at a price of ₹600 per share (including a premium of ₹595 per equity share over face value of ₹5 per equity share); and up to ₹1,037.8 crore in cash. "The issuance of shares proposed through preferential allotment is subject to shareholders’ approval," the company said in the regulatory filing.

Commenting on the announcement, Harjeet Kohli, group director, Bharti Enterprises said, "Airtel has always enjoyed a close and strategic partnership with Warburg Pincus, across its business verticals and geographies and we are delighted to have them back as part of Airtel’s exciting journey ahead, including in digital businesses."

Airtel will issue its shares to the Warburg Pincus affiliate at a premium of 0.50% to the floor price determined as per ICDR regulations. "The remaining consideration of ₹937.8 crore shall be paid in cash on the closing date of the proposed transaction. There may also be minor customary closing adjustments not exceeding ₹100 crore," the company said.

"DTH is an integral part of our Homes strategy and this transaction is another step towards simplifying the shareholding of our customer facing businesses providing structural flexibility and ease of implementation," Bharti Airtel group director added.

As on 31 March, 2020, the turnover of Bharti Telemedia was ₹2,923.8 crore.

Vishal Mahadevia, managing director and head of Warburg Pincus India said, "We look forward to capitalising on the broad-based growth that the company is witnessing across its entire portfolio of businesses, including the digital build-outs."