The fundraising has been announced as the telecom sector prepares for the upcoming spectrum auction in March and the rollout of 5G wireless service later this year (MINT_PRINT)

Airtel to discuss future strategic plans in 17 February board meet

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 10:37 PM IST Ishita Guha

The board of the telco on 3 February had approved raising 7,500 crore through debt instruments such as debentures and bonds in one or more tranches

The board of Bharti Airtel Ltd will meet on 17 February to discuss future strategic plans and reorganisation of shareholding framework of its subsidiary companies, India’s second-largest telecom operator said in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The strategic plan may result in consolidation or acquisition of shares of its subsidiary units, the payment for which could be made through issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis and/or cash, the company said.

The board of the telco on 3 February had approved raising 7,500 crore through debt instruments such as debentures and bonds in one or more tranches.

The fundraising has been announced as the telecom sector prepares for the upcoming spectrum auction in March and the rollout of 5G wireless service later this year.

“The board reviewed the company's routine financing/re-financing strategies including any market maturities in due course, and approved raising of funds as and when deemed appropriate, vide issuance of secured/unsecured, listed/unlisted non-convertible debt securities including debentures, bonds etc.," the company had said.

The fundraising is subject to all regulatory approvals.

The board also authorised the special committee of directors to decide, based on the current market conditions, on all matters relating to the issuance of securities for fundraising.

Last month, Airtel announced that it is India’s first telecom operator to conduct live 5G demonstration, calling its network ready for the next-generation wireless service and beating Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, which is yet to hold trials on a commercial network.

However, Airtel chief executive Gopal Vittal said 5G’s high-speed and low latency technology can be experienced only when spectrum bands, recommended by the telecom regulator for the service, are made available by the government. Reliance Jio also has a similar view.

