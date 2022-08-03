Airtel to roll out 5G network this month, signs on Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung

“5G will have a powerful impact on India’s consumers and businesses—taking mobile experiences to a new level, introducing a gamut of enhanced capabilities and expanding what is possible. As a global leader in 5G, Samsung is excited to embark on this 5G journey with Airtel to deliver innovative solutions that will help advance India’s entrepreneurial spirit and open up a new paradigm for the country," said Paul (Kyungwhoon) Cheun, president and head of networks business at Samsung Electronics.