Airtel to seek shareholders' nod to issue 3.64 cr shares to LMIL for Bharti Telemedia deal1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 02:52 PM IST
As per the contours of the recently-announced deal, Bharti Airtel will acquire 20 per cent stake in Bharti Telemedia from Warburg Pincus affiliate, LMIL, for about ₹3,126 crore
Bharti Airtel will seek shareholders' nod on March 19 for issuance of about 3.64 crore equity shares of the company to Lion Meadow Investment Ltd (LMIL) on preferential basis, to execute its deal for buying additional 20 per cent stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia, according to a regulatory filing.
As per the contours of the recently-announced deal, Bharti Airtel will acquire 20 per cent stake in Bharti Telemedia from Warburg Pincus affiliate, LMIL, for about ₹3,126 crore.
In good news for Indian cinema, key overseas markets reopen2 min read . 02:48 PM IST
Ikea looks to source more toys, kids' furniture from India2 min read . 02:23 PM IST
Telcos look beyond mobile services, up digital game, say analysts1 min read . 01:44 PM IST
Zenith appoints Ramsai Panchapakesan as national buying head1 min read . 01:30 PM IST
The transaction will be discharged primarily via issuance of about 3.64 crore equity shares of Airtel at a price of ₹600 per share and up to ₹1,037.8 crore in cash, Bharti Airtel had stated earlier.
In a BSE filing, Bharti Airtel said an Extraordinary General Meeting of the company will be held on March 19, 2021 "to seek the approval of the members on the proposal of 'Issuance of equity shares of the company on preferential basis' through Special Resolution".
The company will seek shareholders' approval to "create, offer, issue and allot up to 36,469,913 equity shares of the face value of ₹5 each fully paid up, on a preferential basis to LMIL".
This would be as partial consideration other than in cash, for the sale of 102,040,000 equity shares of ₹10 each fully paid up of Telemedia held by LMIL to the company at a price of ₹600 per equity share, the filing said. PTI MBI ANU ANU
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.