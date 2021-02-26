As per the contours of the recently-announced deal, Bharti Airtel will acquire 20 per cent stake in Bharti Telemedia from Warburg Pincus affiliate, LMIL, for about ₹3,126 crore

Bharti Airtel will seek shareholders' nod on March 19 for issuance of about 3.64 crore equity shares of the company to Lion Meadow Investment Ltd (LMIL) on preferential basis, to execute its deal for buying additional 20 per cent stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia, according to a regulatory filing.

The transaction will be discharged primarily via issuance of about 3.64 crore equity shares of Airtel at a price of ₹600 per share and up to ₹1,037.8 crore in cash, Bharti Airtel had stated earlier.

In a BSE filing, Bharti Airtel said an Extraordinary General Meeting of the company will be held on March 19, 2021 "to seek the approval of the members on the proposal of 'Issuance of equity shares of the company on preferential basis' through Special Resolution".

The company will seek shareholders' approval to "create, offer, issue and allot up to 36,469,913 equity shares of the face value of ₹5 each fully paid up, on a preferential basis to LMIL".

This would be as partial consideration other than in cash, for the sale of 102,040,000 equity shares of ₹10 each fully paid up of Telemedia held by LMIL to the company at a price of ₹600 per equity share, the filing said. PTI MBI ANU ANU

