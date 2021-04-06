Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Telecom >Airtel to sell 800MHz spectrum in three circles to Jio for 1,037 crore

Airtel to sell 800MHz spectrum in three circles to Jio for 1,037 crore

Premium
The airwaves will be transferred in three zones. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
1 min read . 04:48 PM IST Ishita Guha

  • The airwaves will be transferred in three zones—3.75MHz in Andhra Pradesh, 2.50MHz in Mumbai and 1.25MHz in Delhi. Reliance Jio will assume future liabilities of 459 crore relating to the spectrum

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Ltd wil transfer to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd the right to use its spectrum in the 800MHz band for 1,037.6 crore, according to statements by the two companies.

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Ltd wil transfer to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd the right to use its spectrum in the 800MHz band for 1,037.6 crore, according to statements by the two companies.

The airwaves will be transferred in three zones—3.75MHz in Andhra Pradesh, 2.50MHz in Mumbai and 1.25MHz in Delhi. Reliance Jio will assume future liabilities of 459 crore relating to the spectrum.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The airwaves will be transferred in three zones—3.75MHz in Andhra Pradesh, 2.50MHz in Mumbai and 1.25MHz in Delhi. Reliance Jio will assume future liabilities of 459 crore relating to the spectrum.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The proposed transfer is subject to statutory and regulatory approvals, the companies said.

“The sale of the 800MHz blocks in these three circles has enabled us to unlock value from spectrum that was unutilised. This is aligned to our overall network strategy," said Gopal Vittal, chief executive, Bharti Airtel.

Jio said the agreement is as per the spectrum trading guidelines issued by the department of telecommunications (DoT).

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.