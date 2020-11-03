Airtel to set up two data centres in Mumbai and Pune

Nxtra, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Ltd, on Tuesday said that it will set up two data centres in Mumbai and Pune to meet the rising demand for digital services.

Sunil Mittal-led company announced signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation to establish secure data centres to support the growing digital ecosystem and data localisation requirements.

The company already operates two large data centres in Maharashtra. It also has multiple edge data centres across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and Kolhapur.

“We are delighted to add to our footprint in Maharashtra as part of our nationwide expansion plans to serve the evolving requirements of digital India," said Rajesh Tapadia, chief executive officer, Nxtra Data.

Nxtra offers secure data centre services to Indian and global enterprises, hyper-scalers, startups, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and various governments. The company has 10 large and over 120 edge data centres across the country.

The data centres provide “customers with co-location services, cloud infrastructure, managed hosting, data backup, disaster recovery, and remote infrastructure management," said the company, in which the Carlyle Group-owned Comfort Investments II will invest $235 million II to acquire 25% stake.

“Nxtra will use the proceeds from this transaction to continue scaling up its infrastructure and offerings across India," the company said in a statement.

Airtel will continue to hold the remaining 75% in Nxtra Data. The post-money enterprise valuation of Nxtra will stand at approximately $1.2 billion.

