Home >Industry >Telecom >5G: Airtel to use Qualcomm tech
Airtel and Qualcomm’s partnership will enable an array of use cases, including 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) that is designed to deliver broadband connectivity at gigabit speeds to homes and businesses, the telco said on Tuesday.

5G: Airtel to use Qualcomm tech

2 min read . 06:32 AM IST Ishita Guha

The tie-up with Qualcomm comes shortly after India’s second-largest telco became the country’s first operator to conduct live 5G demonstration, and claimed its network is ready for the next-generation wireless service

Bharti Airtel Ltd said it will use US chip-maker Qualcomm Technologies Inc.’s technology to roll out fifth-generation, or 5G, telecom services in India.

The tie-up with Qualcomm comes shortly after India’s second-largest telco became the country’s first operator to conduct live 5G demonstration, and claimed its network is ready for the next-generation wireless service. It beat rival Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, which is yet to hold trials on a commercial network.

