5G: Airtel to use Qualcomm tech

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The tie-up with Qualcomm comes shortly after India’s second-largest telco became the country’s first operator to conduct live 5G demonstration, and claimed its network is ready for the next-generation wireless service
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bharti Airtel Ltd said it will use US chip-maker Qualcomm Technologies Inc.’s technology to roll out fifth-generation, or 5G, telecom services in India.
The tie-up with Qualcomm comes shortly after India’s second-largest telco became the country’s first operator to conduct live 5G demonstration, and claimed its network is ready for the next-generation wireless service. It beat rival Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, which is yet to hold trials on a commercial network.