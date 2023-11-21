Hello User
Airtel top boss Vittal pushes for e-Sim use

Airtel top boss Vittal pushes for e-Sim use

Gulveen Aulakh

  • The carrier said it had streamlined the e-SIM upgrade process through the Airtel Thanks App, simplifying the transition from a physical SIM to an e-SIM

Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal cited examples where an e-SIM comes in handy.

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel top boss Gopal Vittal on Tuesday wrote to subscribers encouraging them to shift to using e-SIM or embedded SIM, from physical SIMs.

In a letter that went out to all Airtel users, Vittal said e-sims could prevent thefts since the sim would not be removable and in turn enable device tracking. The service was already available with the No. 2 carrier and was now being pushed for use by larger number of users.

“In these times of digital first lifestyles, where mobiles, tablets and watches are all interconnected, the e-SIM will provide seamless connectivity for you. Additionally, in instances of theft, if your device gets stolen, it will be that much harder for criminals to get rid of your e-SIM, since they are unlike the traditional SIMs that could be physically removed from phones. This will also make a lost smartphone easier to track," Gopal Vittal, CEO & MD, Bharti Airtel said in the letter. In the customer letter, Vittal cited a few examples where an e-SIM comes in handy for users.

In the customer letter, Vittal cited a few examples where an e-SIM comes in handy for users. Like when going for a morning jog, now Airtel e-SIM users can just wear their smartwatch and be connected to their phone without having to physically carry it. e-SIMs let customers use multiple mobile phone numbers on single SIM and device and makes shifting from a device to the other easy and seamless.

The carrier said it had streamlined the e-SIM upgrade process through the Airtel Thanks App, simplifying the transition from a physical SIM to an e-SIM. Customers can convert a physical SIM into an e-SIM through the Airtel Thanks App. An e-SIM is an online extension of a regular SIM card and can be used in place of a physical SIM card on a phone. Several smartwatches and newer models of smartphones are e-SIM enabled.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen Aulakh is Senior Assistant Editor at Mint, serving dual roles covering the disinvestment landscape out of New Delhi, and the telecom & IT sectors as part of the corporate bureau. She had been tracking several government ministries for the last ten years in her previous stint at The Economic Times. An IIM Calcutta alumnus, Gulveen is fluent in French, a keen learner of new languages and avid foodie.
