Airtel top boss Vittal pushes for e-Sim use

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel top boss Gopal Vittal on Tuesday wrote to subscribers encouraging them to shift to using e-SIM or embedded SIM, from physical SIMs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a letter that went out to all Airtel users, Vittal said e-sims could prevent thefts since the sim would not be removable and in turn enable device tracking. The service was already available with the No. 2 carrier and was now being pushed for use by larger number of users.

“In these times of digital first lifestyles, where mobiles, tablets and watches are all interconnected, the e-SIM will provide seamless connectivity for you. Additionally, in instances of theft, if your device gets stolen, it will be that much harder for criminals to get rid of your e-SIM, since they are unlike the traditional SIMs that could be physically removed from phones. This will also make a lost smartphone easier to track," Gopal Vittal, CEO & MD, Bharti Airtel said in the letter. In the customer letter, Vittal cited a few examples where an e-SIM comes in handy for users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the customer letter, Vittal cited a few examples where an e-SIM comes in handy for users. Like when going for a morning jog, now Airtel e-SIM users can just wear their smartwatch and be connected to their phone without having to physically carry it. e-SIMs let customers use multiple mobile phone numbers on single SIM and device and makes shifting from a device to the other easy and seamless.

The carrier said it had streamlined the e-SIM upgrade process through the Airtel Thanks App, simplifying the transition from a physical SIM to an e-SIM. Customers can convert a physical SIM into an e-SIM through the Airtel Thanks App. An e-SIM is an online extension of a regular SIM card and can be used in place of a physical SIM card on a phone. Several smartwatches and newer models of smartphones are e-SIM enabled.

