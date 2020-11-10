Airtel tops Jio in wireless user additions in August, Vi’s loss narrows

Bharti Airtel Ltd added more wireless customers to its network than rival Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd in August as the economy continued to reopen, with some activities nearing pre-covid levels. However, Vodafone Idea lost 1.2 million subscribers, recording a loss for the tenth straight month, but lower than previous months hit by the covid-led disruptions.

While Airtel added 2.9 million customers in August, Jio signed up 1.9 million subscribers, according to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India data released on Tuesday.

Airtel gained 0.91% market share of wireless subscribers, while Jio’s user base grew by 0.47%. At 35.08%, Jio remains the largest telecom player by market share followed by Airtel at 28.12% and Vodafone Idea at 26.15%, the Trai data showed.

Total wireless subscribers increased to 1.17 billion in August from 1.14 billion in July, registering a monthly growth of 33%. Wireless subscription in urban areas increased

from 620.7 million at the end of July to 624.9 million in August, while it fell in rural areas from 523.5 million to 522.9, indicating a reverse migration of workers.

According to a top official at Airtel, the telco is yet to see full influx of migrant workers to urban cities such as Delhi and Mumbai. Migrant workers had returned to native places due to lack of income soon after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March.

“In quarter two, we have seen many people coming back, it’s not as much as it used to be, but 40-50% people have come back. There are still a lot of people in rural areas hesitant to come back yet," the official said.

