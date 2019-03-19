A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram. (Reuters)
A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram. (Reuters)

Airtel transfers another 16.76% stake in Infratel to Nettle Infra

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2019, 10:59 PM IST PTI

  • Airtel holds 53.51% stake in Bharti Infratel
  • With the fresh transaction, Bharti Airtel's stake parked with Nettle Infrastructure has now increased to 19.94% from 3.18% earlier

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has transferred additional 16.76% stake, worth 10,000 crore, it holds in telecom tower arm Bharti Infratel to Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd in two tranches, according to a regulatory filing.

The Sunil Bharti Mittal-led telecom services firm had earlier said it is parking its stake in Nettle Infrastructure, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, as it plans to monetise stake in Bharti Infratel.

Airtel holds 53.51% stake in Bharti Infratel.

Bharti Airtel transferred 8.65 per cent stake in Bharti Infratel on Monday and another 8.11 per cent on Tuesday to Nettle Infrastructure. The value of these shares at the BSE closing rate of 326.9 apiece amounts to over 10,133 crore.

With the fresh transaction, Bharti Airtel's stake parked with Nettle Infrastructure has now increased to 19.94% from 3.18% earlier.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

