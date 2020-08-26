Airtel, Vodafone lose 4.7 million users each in May; Jio adds 3.7 million

According to Trai, total wireless subscription decreased by a whopping 5.61 million in May. In urban areas, the number of wireless users fell from 629 million at the end of April to 620 million as of 31 May, while it increased in rural areas from 520 million in April to 523 as of 31 May. This led to a 0.70% monthly growth in rural wireless subscriptions, Trai said.