NEW DELHI : More cracks have emerged in the already divided telecom sector with Reliance Jio batting for scrapping interconnect usage charges (IUC) from next year but incumbents Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd opposing the move.

This comes at a time when the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has floated a fresh consultation paper to see if there is a need to revise the applicable date for scrapping IUC from 1 January, 2020, given the continuing imbalance in inter-operator traffic.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea, which are currently battling shrinking revenue streams, thanks to Jio’s cut-throat tariffs, have welcomed Trai's regulatory rethink.

Jio believes this rethink to scrap interconnect usage charges is unwarranted, arbitrary and anti-poor and not only affects the credibility of the authority but also sabotages the government’s Digital India mission.

“We firmly recommend that the applicable date for Bill and Keep regime be moved by at least 3 years," Airtel said in its comments on Trai’s consultation paper.

Under Bill and Keep regime operators do not pay any charges to each other for receiving calls on their network. Simply put, Bill and Keep means scrapping IUC.

IUC is levied by mobile networks handling incoming calls from rival networks.

Scrapping the IUC or reducing it would benefit an operator such as Jio which has more outgoing traffic than incoming calls. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea earn a portion of their revenue from IUC as their incoming traffic is higher than outgoing.

Airtel has backed the extension as it believes that traffic symmetry has not been achieved. Vodafone Idea too has said in its comments that there is a need to extend the applicable date to move to a zero-IUC regime and wherever Bill and Keep exists, it is based on mutual agreement between operators if they decide so given the symmetry in the traffic.

However, Jio has alleged that perfect traffic symmetry is statistically impossible and Trai’s rethink will result in “protectionism which is bound to result into technology stagnation" which will jeopardise Digital India programme.

Trai on Monday uploaded submissions made by operators on its website.

In its comments to the regulator, Jio said that if the authority does not scrap IUC, there will be little incentive for mobile service providers to invest in technology migration as long as the returns are assured to them in the form of this subsidy.

Meanwhile, Airtel and Vodafone Idea both stated that many customers in India still continued to be on legacy networks.

“The projections by GSMA for India also predict that 12-13% of customers will continue to be on 2G handsets till 2025," Airtel said.

In September 2017, Trai had ordered a reduction in IUC to six paise per minute from 1 October 2017 from 14 paise earlier and an end to it from 1 January 2020.

Telecom operators, already reeling from a fierce price war that started with the entry of Reliance Jio in September 2016, were hit hard by the order. At the time Trai decided to scrap IUC, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea had resisted the change, while Jio was in favour.

“Even after considering that 100% subscribers of new greenfield operator i.e. Jio are on 4G VoLTE, 56% of overall subscribers are on 2G/3G networks... Also, 78% of Vodafone Idea’s subscriber base is on 2G/3G despite 4G VoLTE offered by the company and also competition," “Vodafone Idea said in its comments to Trai.

State-run BSNL has also urged Trai to reconsider scrapping IUC.

“The domestic mobile termination charges (6 paise/minute) as computed by Trai from time to time should continue to be applicable eternally," BSNL said.



