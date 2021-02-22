Airtel working on biz solutions for hybrid work model

As India’s vaccination drive expands, many companies plan to adopt a hybrid model — a mix of remote work and work-from-office. India’s second largest telco by market share, Bharti Airtel Ltd has seen a rise in demand from businesses for solutions that support these hybrid work models, chief product officer (CPO) Adarsh Nair said.

The telco is developing packages bundled with video conferencing applications, cybersecurity software and cloud platforms, either by using its existing technologies or buying new products as demand continues to evolve, Nair said in an interview.

“We are doing two things—one, we are simply packaging the technologies that we already have. Second, as Airtel is evolving, we are also realizing that some additional packaging is required, we are buying and packaging those technologies into new products," he said.

Nair also said Airtel, which is betting on digital services to monetize demand from premium customers, will soon launch adtech in a “big way".

He said the telco’s marketing groups use robust channels through which they sell post-paid, prepaid and direct-to-home (DTH) plans. Similarly, these channels will be used to connect the company’s large customer base to enterprises who want to sell their products or offers on Airtel’s adtech platform.

For instance, Airtel will use the adtech platform to link over-the-top (OTT) content player Hotstar’s offerings, bundled with other plans, to offer to its premium customers, Nair said. The adtech technology will be built on Airtel’s core business with marginal investment.

The company serves more than 2,500 large, and over one million SMEs and startups. It had 336 million telecom subscribers as of 31 December.

“Like adtech, we have five-six incubations happening inside Airtel, which we will bring one by one. Everything outside this, we will partner with," he said. Nair did not name the other digital services Airtel is working on.

