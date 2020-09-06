Airtel Xstream Fiber has launched new broadband plans to counter the recent launches by Reliance Jio. The company has launched five new broadband plans that offer up to 1Gbps of speed and includes the Airtel Xstream Box worth ₹3,999. The new packs also offer complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5. All plans offers unlimited calls. The Airtel Xstream bundle is available to customers starting September 7, 2020.

Here’s a look at all five plans offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber

Here's a look at all five plans offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber

₹499: The basic plan starts at ₹499 and offers unlimited data at a speed of 40Gbps. The company also provides the Airtel Xstream Box worth ₹3,999. The plan also includes complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.

₹799: This new plan also offers unlimited data to users. However, this plan offers a speed of 100mbps. The plan also offers identical benefits in comparison to ₹499 plan which includes an Airtel Xstream Box worth ₹3,999 and complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.

₹999: Similar to the previous two plans, Airtel Xstream will provide unlimited data at a speed of 200mbps. Along with that, the user will get Airtel Xstream Box worth ₹3,999 as well as a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.

₹1,499: This plan also offers access to OTT content from Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 as well as unlimited data at a speed of 300mbps along with the other benefits offered by the above-mentioned plans.

₹3,999: This plan is the most expensive option among the other plans. The plan offers 1Gbps speed and unlimited data along with it. The benefits are the same as other plans including OTT subscription and unlimited calls.

