Airtel’s network trials begin, but pricing dispute still clouds Navi Mumbai airport connectivity
Bharti Airtel has begun testing mobile signals at the Navi Mumbai International Airport, a key step towards restoring connectivity after a month-long outage amid a pricing standoff with telecom operators.
