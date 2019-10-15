NEW DELHI : Alibaba subsidiary Whale Cloud, which has a data centre in Mumbai, on Tuesday unveiled a 5G operation map for the country.

The 5G operation map will guide communication service providers to better operate the 5G network and business, speed up the returns of 5G investments, and improve core competence in the country.

"Whale Cloud has been present in the Indian market in the past 15 years and we have local talents for India market and Asia market projects delivery," Davy Chen, CEO, Whale Cloud (South Asia), told IANS.

"We also bring the leading technologies and practices to boost the digital economy development for industries like retail, finance, city, healthcare, education , etc," he added.

Alibaba has a local data centre in Mumbai and Whale Cloud is official partner with Alibaba to provide cloud service in the country.

It also has a local office in Gurugram.

Whale Cloud also presented its digital telco transformation approach-- Digital Telco Maturity Map (DTMM) -- a case-proven AI and big-data platforms for the telco industry.

"The vital role of CSP will decide the future of 5G. Whale Cloud is on the same boat with global telcos to seize the opportunity and enable the successful transformation," said Ben Zhou, CEO of Whale Cloud International.

Founded in 2003, Whale Cloud provides cloud, big data and AI-enabled solutions to global telecom operators, governments and enterprises in more than 80 countries and regions.

Since September 2018, it has officially become the subsidiary of Alibaba Group after its acquisition and investment as the major stakeholder.