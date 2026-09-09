Amazon Leo needs fresh licence to offer satellite internet services in India; scouts for partners

Amazon Leo, the fourth company in the race for providing satellite internet services in India, will have to reapply for a licence because of a newly notified authorization regime that replaces earlier licensing rules, according to government officials and industry executives aware of the matter.
“The application of Amazon Leo, which was under work in progress for the global mobile personal communications by satellite (GMPCS) licence, and of any other company, which was under process for any telecom service, stands cancelled. The companies will now have to reapply fresh for authorization,” a government official said.