Ambani, Mittal differ again on timing of 5G rollout in India

This is however, not the first time that the two companies have differed on the issue. Mittal reiterated the stance of top management at Bharti Airtel Ltd that the country’s 5G ecosystem is underdeveloped and that the cost of spectrum is exorbitant. However, Jio plans to launch 5G as soon as the government auctions spectrum. The department of telecommunications (DoT) has indicated 4G spectrum sale in January-March. But there is no clarity on when 5G airwaves will be sold by the Centre.