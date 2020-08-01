Ambani, Mittal diverge on future of telecom

Jio, which claims to have developed an indigenous 5G solution, is the only telecom operator that does not have a legacy 2G/3G network and corresponding subscriber base. Ambani said users are trapped in the 2G network that has prevented consumers from fully benefiting from the digital revolution. “India still has 300 million subscribers trapped in the 2G era. Their feature phones keep them excluded, even from the basic uses of the internet at a time when both India and the rest of the world are standing at the doorsteps of 5G telephony," said Ambani.