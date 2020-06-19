MUMBAI : The Supreme Court order to the department of telecommunications (DoT) to consider proposals submitted by telecom operators to repay their outstanding dues is positive, said brokerages.

DoT is well placed to evaluate these proposals as it is the regulatory body, the brokerages feel.

The apex court had on Thursday, while hearing the case on adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Tata Teleservices, directed the firms to furnish details of their revenues earned and taxes paid in the past 10 years.

The court considered the submissions made by the telcos and said operators would need to make a reasonable upfront payment or furnish undertakings to avail the benefit of staggered payments.

The telcos argued that, considering their grave financial health, furnishing bank guarantees will adversely hit their future investments.

Analysts said that even a 20-year payment plan is likely to stretch Vodafone-Idea’s resources and render it unable to compete with Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and make investments for upgrading network and technology.

“The apex court has put some onus on DoT to consider the telcos’ proposals, which we view as a positive as we believe the telecom regulatory body is better placed to evaluate the telco proposals, given its wholesome understanding of sector dynamics," Sbicap Securities said in a note.

“Emphasis on a reasonable upfront payment by telcos may inflict short-term pain. However, it may be seen as a positive from a medium-term perspective as it will allow them a 20-year time period to repay the remaining dues," it said.

If the benchmark for “reasonable" is Airtel, which has already paid around ₹18,000 crore, or almost 40% of pending AGR dues according to DoT, it would require Vodafone-Idea to pay an additional ₹17,000 crore to match, according to Sbicap Securities.

“We believe that given its already-stretched balance sheet, it will be tough for Vodafone-Idea to provide the amount upfront ( ₹17,000 crore). However, if the upfront payments are 20-25% of overall dues, the company may have a few options to address the same," Sbicap Securities added.

