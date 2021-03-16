Shivtel Communications Pvt Ltd has moved the Delhi high court seeking an order to suspend the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) new SMS regulations that have been rolled out to check spam messages and protect consumers from online frauds.

In a writ petition, Shivtel Communications sought suspension of the SMS scrubbing function that is a part of the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018. The company provides and manages commercial communication for small, medium and large enterprises.

According to the petition, the activation of the new rules on 8 March led to “pan-India and pan-industry, massive and unprecedented disruption in the delivery of time critical, essential services related SMSes across services and platforms like bank OTPs (one-time passwords), internet/mobile based banking transactional information, Aadhaar-based authentication services", among others.

Mint has seen a copy of the petition.

Shivtel Communications said the activation of SMS scrubber was without “enough testing, planning and a hybrid backup mechanism". As a result, the company witnessed a failure rate of over 80% for some transactions.

“These commercial communication services need an uptime of more than 99.99% to ensure optimum service delivery levels. This implementation resulted in a failed delivery rate of more than 80% across certain accounts, and an overall failure rate in the region of 40-50%," it said.

In its plea, Shivtel Communications claimed the failure to deliver SMSes due to implementation of the new rules by telecom operators resulted in “massive financial losses" to it and its clients.

Trai had issued the TCCCPR in July 2018 to “effectively deal with the nuisance of spam". The rules prohibit unregistered senders from initiating commercial messages, while registered companies are prevented from sending fraudulent messages to customers.

On Friday, Trai said companies that do not implement the new regulations for sending commercial SMS to consumers within three days of its notice will be prohibited from doing so.

It reiterated the objective of the new SMS regulations, which were suspended by Trai on 9 March after their implementation by telcos sparked chaos, leading to SMSes and OTPs getting dropped and failed transactions.

The rules mandate telcos to verify the content of every SMS with the registered text before delivering it to consumers. For this, telcos have adopted blockchain-based technology (or distributed ledger technology—DLT) that checks headers, or sender IDs, and content of every SMS originating from a registered source, while unregistered sources are rejected.

This means all transactional and promotional messages are supposed to have a standard template with header, preference and consent, which should be registered with the telecom operators.

