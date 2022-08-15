Another turnaround call rings for BSNL

This has led to the employee cost falling from ₹13,597 crore in 2019-20 to ₹7,169 crore in 2021-22. The falling employee cost has led to lower losses but the problem still remains. The employee cost in 2021-22 formed around 43% of its income from operations. While the costs are down from a peak of 81% in 2018-19, they are still very high. In comparison, Bharti Airtel’s employee cost in 2021-22 stood at 3.8% of its income from operations. In fact, BSNL’s employee cost is higher than that of Bharti Airtel while its income from operation is less than a sixth.