Any relief package to telcos will go against Supreme Court verdict, says Jio

NEW DELHI : Any relief package offered by the government to incumbent telecom operators will go against the Supreme Court verdict on adjusted gross revenue (AGR), which requires payment of dues to the department of telecommunications (DoT), and will set a wrong precedent for other sectors, said Reliance Jio.

The telecom arm of Reliance Industries Ltd also alleged that Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd have enough funds to pay dues.

“Any reduction in the financial liability of the licensees arising from the judgment of the Court would in effect be rewarding them for their conduct in initiating frivolous and vexatious proceedings to delay payment of their just dues," Jio said in a letter to Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on 1 November.

“Any proposal for waiver will be considered as loss to the public exchequer and contrary to the Supreme Court judgement," Jio said.

Mint has seen a copy of the letter.

The letter from Jio, one of the three core members of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), comes just a day after it wrote to the government on 31 October stating that COAI’s plea to the government seeking relief measures does not represent the view of the industry.

Last week, the top court upheld the government’s broader definition of revenue on which it calculates levies on telecom operators, dealing a severe blow to telecom operators that are already burdened with losses and mounting debt.

The order marked the end of a 14-year legal tussle between the department of telecommunications and telecom operators.

Telcos will now have to pay the government ₹92,000 crore in spectrum and licence fee dues, plus the interest that has accrued over these years. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the only non-government firms that have survived a brutal consolidation in the sector over the past three years and posted a loss in the June quarter, have been the worst-hit by the order.

The court verdict states that dues must be paid in three months. However, COAI has urged the government to offer operators a moratorium of two years and 10 year term for payment of dues, post waiver of interest, penalty and interest on penalty.

“Such largesse, if granted, will become an iniquitous precedent emboldening and encouraging others in similar situations including other sectors and spreading across industry to commit similar breaches and get away with it," Jio said in the latest letter.

It has also alleged that Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have “no dearth of funds" to pay government dues.

“While the market cap of Airtel is over ₹2,50,000 crore, Bharti Infratel which is 100% owned by Airtel is having market cap of ₹37,000 crore. The market cap of Indus Towers, as and when listed, will be three times that of Bharti Infratel. Airtel is having 33% stake in Indus Towers. If Airtel liquidates small parts of its assets or issues 15-20% new equity, it can easily arrange ₹40,000 crores to pay its obligations," Jio said.

“Similarly, market cap of Aditya Birla group, one of the principals of Vodafone Idea is around ₹2.3 lakh crore and of Vodafone, the other principal of Vodafone Idea is $54.88 billion. Vodafone Idea also has stake in Indus Towers," it said.

Jio, which is currently the only profitable operator in the sector, also said it does not agree with even a single contention in COAI’s letter seeking relief. The letter has been submitted under the influence of two of its members in persistence of their vested interests, Jio added.