Business News/ Industry / Telecom/  Applications for TRAI chairperson open for second time in just six months; details here

Applications for TRAI chairperson open for second time in just six months; details here

  • The last date of submission of applications is December 22 by 5:30 pm.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

The government has, once again, invited applications for the position of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman. The position has become available for the second time within six months.

The former Chairman of Trai, PD Vaghela, retired on September 30th. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued a call for applications for the position of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chief on June 22 of this year.

“The last date of submission of applications is December 22 by 5:30 pm. Those who have applied against the earlier advertisement issued on June 22 need not apply fresh," DoT said in a notification Friday.

According to officials, Meenakshi Gupta, a full-time member, has been temporarily overseeing the responsibilities of the chairman. However, due to the absence of regulatory authority, she is limited to addressing only routine matters, and crucial decisions cannot be made. Important issues such as the methodology for satellite spectrum and the regulatory framework for over-the-top (OTT) players remain unresolved at Trai.

According to the government notification, the chairperson of Trai possesses overarching authority and the ability to provide guidance in the management of the Authority's affairs. In addition to presiding over Authority meetings, the individual will also carry out and fulfill other powers and functions as prescribed by regulations.

According to an Economic Times report, some interviews for the post had happened last month, the government has not finalised any name and is seeking more candidates.

Previously, it was reported that due to the absence of a chairman, the sector regulator has repeatedly extended deadlines for comments and counter-comments on twelve papers, which include crucial topics such as the national broadcasting policy, E and V band airwaves, and service quality. This unprecedented situation has created delays and uncertainties in the regulatory process.

