ARPU growth and AGR dues remain top concern for Vodafone Idea

So far, rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have reported above estimated performance in average revenue per user (ARPU) as well as data usage. In fact, both the telcos reported good traction from tariff hikes introduced in Q3 FY20. Airtel's ARPU increased by 22.7% since 2QFY20 and Jio’s ARPU increased by 16.9% during the same period. However, it is to be seen if Vodafone Idea, which reported 6% revenue growth in Q4 from the tariff hikes, has been able to sustain the momentum.