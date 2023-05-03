Ascend Telecom, GIP EM Ascend 2 get CCI nod to acquire Tower Vision India

Ascend Telecom, GIP EM Ascend 2 get CCI nod to acquire Tower Vision India2 min read 03 May 2023, 08:52 PM IST
The proposed combination involves the acquisition of 100% of the shareholding of Tower Vision India by Ascend Telecom Infrastructure and GIP EM Ascend 2
NEW DELHI : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to the proposed acquisition of Tower Vision India Private Limited by Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited and GIP EM Ascend 2 Pte. Ltd.
