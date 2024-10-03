Brookfield got ATC India. Now, its rivals are eyeing Ascend Telecom
Summary
- Consolidation in the telecom tower space is gaining ground with investment funds such as KKR, Stonepeak and Macquarie Capital looking at taking stake in Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd, the third largest telecom tower provider in the country.
Investment funds KKR & Co., Stonepeak Partners and Macquarie Capital have sounded out merchant bankers to acquire a potential stake in India's No.3 telecom tower firm Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd, two people aware of the development said, after losing the race for American Tower Corp.'s India assets to Canada’s Brookfield.