Brookfield got ATC India. Now, its rivals are eyeing Ascend Telecom

Telecom service providers Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are strengthening their 5G capacities and deepening broadband penetration beyond urban markets. Freshly funded Vodafone Idea and state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd will be rolling out their 4G and 5G services as well. Further expansion in rural and semi-urban areas will also fuel demand for new towers as well as small cells to improve coverage and capacities. This segment of the market is expected to see an upside in the coming years, attracting investor interest.