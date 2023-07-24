AST SpaceMobile opens R&D facility in Hyderabad

AST SpaceMobile opens R&D facility in Hyderabad1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 08:17 PM IST
The state-of-the-art facility will focus on next-generation hardware, software, space-related technologies and operations, AST SpaceMobile said
AST SpaceMobile, the Texas- headquartered company on Monday announced the opening of a new research and development (R&D) services hub and space technology development centre in Hyderabad.
The company is building a space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones.
The state-of-the-art facility will focus on next-generation hardware, software, space-related technologies and operations, AST SpaceMobile said in a release.
The Hyderabad site, located within a technology park in Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, is expected to host a research and development laboratory, network operations centre and engineering space. The operation aims to attract exceptional talent pouring out of India to the heart of country's fast-growing technology capital and further advance AST SpaceMobile’s mission, it said.
Narayana Pidugu, a veteran of the technology and space industries who joined the company earlier this year, will direct the new facility as general manager and vice president of global R&D services, the company’s release said.
“About two-thirds of people in India live in rural areas. So AST SpaceMobile’s mission to connect the unconnected holds major significance to this country," Pidugu said.
“Over the years, we have significantly benefited from collaborating with many talented scientists and engineers in India," said Abel Avellan, chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile.
Across the world, various companies such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX, AT&T and T-Mobile US Inc. are in a race to tap the market for satellite-enabled calls offering connections in remote areas beyond the reach of cell towers.
The satellite-enabled services aim to use normal consumer mobile phones, rather than specialized equipment.
AT&T has tied up with AST SpaceMobile to offer calls via satellite.
In April, AST SpaceMobile had announced a successful voice call via satellite from Texas to Japan.
