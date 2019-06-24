At 8 mn, Jio adds the most subscribers in April; Airtel loses the most at 3.3 mn

Country's mobile phone customer base grew by 490,000 subscribers to 1.16 billion in April, data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India showed on Monday.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio Infocomm added eight million users in the month to take its total number of users to 314.8 million.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel lost 3.3 million users taking its total subscriber base to 321.9 million and Vodafone Idea lost 1.6 million users, thus taking its total subscriber base to 393.3 million.

State-run BSNL was the only other gainer with over 0.2 million new subscribers taking its total tally to around 115.9 million.

Active mobile subscribers in April were 999.7 million. Mobile connections per 100 people, or the tele-density of wireless subscribers, were 88.42 as of April 30. Mobile tele-density in urban India was 155.71, compared with 56.94 in rural regions.

"The wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 650.49 million (65.04 crore) at the end of March 2019 to 652.35 million (65.23 crore) at the end of April 2019. However, in the rural area, it declined from 511.32 million (51.13 crore) to 509.95 million (50.99 crore) during the month. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were 0.29 per cent and (-)0.27 per cent respectively," the TRAI report said.

In April, 4.57 million mobile subscribers opted to change their service providers through mobile number portability.

The number of fixed-phone line subscribers dropped to 21.47 million by end-April from 21.70 million at the end of March. Including fixed-phone lines, India had 1.18 billion phone users as of April 30, or a total tele-density of 90.05.

Total broadband connections were 549.29 million, as of end-April. There were 548 million broadband users through mobile phones and dongles, while 18.41 million were using broadband through wirelines. Internet connections with a minimum download speed of 512 Kbps are considered as broadband in India.

India is the world's second-biggest wireless market in terms of number of users.