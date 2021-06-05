AT&T, Verizon push free iPhones for long-term customers

Each carrier covers the cost of the smartphone through monthly bill credits equal to what their regular equipment installment payments would be. More expensive devices such as the iPhone 12 Pro Max—sticker price $1,100—yield low monthly installment payments. Verizon’s $700 to $800 offer also throws in a $300 gift card for new customers. The discounts require continuous wireless service for at least two years; otherwise, customers must pay off the balance of the smartphone purchase.