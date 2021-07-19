Australia seeks to block China with stake in pacific mobile networks

A deal would be the latest move by the Australian government seeking to limit Chinese influence in the region, particularly in the telecommunications sector. Australia has banned Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei Technologies Co. from involvement in its 5G mobile network. In 2018, Australia said it would build an undersea high-speed internet cable to the Solomon Islands, shutting out Huawei from the project. And more recently, Australia began reviewing on security grounds a Chinese company’s lease of the port in the northern Australian city of Darwin.