Ayodhya temple inauguration: Telcos beef up network infra

New Delhi: With thousands headed to Ayodhya to witness the inauguration of the grand Ram Mandir, telecom service providers including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL have together set up nearly 300 new towers, aimed at bolstering cellular and data traffic capacities.

All telcos, put together, have set up 294 new towers and about 400 existing base stations have been upgraded, said a senior official from department of telecommunications told Mint. Additionally, 30 cell-on-wheels, or CoWs, have been strategically placed across the city to manage any sudden spikes in network usage, ensuring continuous 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G service availability, he said.

"Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and senior officials have been holding daily meetings for tomorrow. We're also ensuring that all traffic is securely coming in and going out and we're closely watching for cyber issues," the official added.

Collaboration between the Uttar Pradesh government, central government, local authorities including the Ayodhya Development Authority, Public Work Department, Airport Authority, and Police has been crucial. This teamwork facilitated the quick clearance of right-of-way issues and provided necessary sites, allowing for swift tower construction and deployment.

With over 7,000 dignitaries and visitors expected at the event, and daily post-inauguration visitor estimates ranging from 300,000 to 500,000, service providers are bracing for a substantial surge in network traffic.

A senior executive said that Reliance Jio had set up a war room with local teams on the ground checking all parameters in real-time. "About 200-300 sites have been set up, of which about 100 are on 5G across the city. Within the temple complex and the immediate vicinity, about 30 4G and 5G sites have been set up," the executive said.

An Airtel spokesperson said that the carrier has enhanced its network infrastructure to cover all important locations including airport, railway station, bus stands, key landmark areas, hotels, and all other important venues in the city.

“The company has deployed additional network sites, placed CoWs and laid optic fibre cable to cover the entire city with uninterrupted voice and data services. A few additional sites and BTS have also been installed to cover the Mandir and it’s adjoining areas. Airtel’s network engineers have worked round the clock to cover the main site, locker room and Rajawar park site with high speed data connectivity," the spokesperson added.

Vodafone Idea has also upgraded its existing infrastructure throughout Ayodhya, enhancing network coverage and capacity. The company has re-farmed spectrum and added new sites, focusing on critical areas like the temple campus, airport, and key highways. This upgrade aims to offer users high-speed data, clear voice calls, and uninterrupted video streaming, in collaboration with local authorities for integrated network and event support, a company spokesperson said.

