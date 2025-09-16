Bad signal? No coverage? Things may be about to get better
The government is considering stricter network coverage norms for telecom operators, shifting focus from tower installation to actual signal availability, especially in underserved areas like highways and hilly terrain.
Miles from the well-trodden path and cannot connect to your mobile network? Lost signal may soon be mobile history, with the government planning to insist that telcos ensure actual coverage, and just erect cellular towers.
