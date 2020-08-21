Bankrupt Videocon’s AGR dues cloud Bharti Airtel

Videocon has sold its access spectrum in the 1800 megahertz band to Airtel, which itself owes ₹43,980 crore in AGR dues. Airtel has also bought the airwaves held by another bankrupt telco Aircel Group, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). While Aircel owes ₹12,289 crore in AGR dues, Videocon has a liability of ₹1,376 crore. If the apex court directs the telcos using spectrum of bankrupt companies to pay the past dues, then both Airtel and rival Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd will be hit hard.