Battle for 5G starts in July, in test for telcos

Some key payment relaxations have been made in the payment terms for the 2022 auctions. Spectrum bought in the auction will be allotted for 20 years and payments for spectrum can be made in 20 equal annual instalments. The mandatory requirement to make upfront payment by the successful bidders and submitting a financial bank guarantee equivalent to one annual instalment, have been done away with. Telcos will have an option to pay up front as well. The bidders would be given an option to surrender the spectrum after 10 years with no future liabilities with respect to balance instalments.