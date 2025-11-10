Before spectrum goes under the hammer, telcos make an urgent plea
Jatin Grover 6 min read 10 Nov 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
The request, which comes ahead of the next spectrum auction likely early next year, reflects persistent concerns among operators that steep reserve prices are stifling investment, leaving valuable airwaves unsold, and ultimately undermining the government’s Digital India vision.
Bharti Airtel Ltd, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd have called for sharply lowering the base price for the next spectrum auctions and extending the spectrum usage period to as long as 40 years. In submissions made to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the telecom operators said this is needed to ensure robust network expansion and accelerate 5G deployment.
