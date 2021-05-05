NEW DELHI: China on Wednesday expressed “concern and regret" over the Indian government’s move a day earlier to keep Chinese telecommunications companies out of 5G trials in the country.

“We noted relevant notification, and express concern and regret that Chinese telecommunications companies have not been permitted to conduct 5G trials with Indian Telecom Service Providers in India," a Chinese embassy spokesman said.

Noting that Chinese companies had been operating in India for many years and was part of India’s efforts to boost its infrastructure, the spokesman said: “To exclude Chinese telecommunications companies from the trials will not only harm their legitimate rights and interests, but also hinder the improvement of the Indian business environment, which is not conducive to the innovation and development of related Indian industries."

“The Chinese side hopes that India could do more to enhance mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries, and provide an open, fair, just, and non-discriminatory investment and business environment for market entities from all countries, including China, to operate and invest in India," he said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Department of Telecommunications gave its go-ahead for 5G technology and spectrum trials to telecom service providers (TSPs). This meant that TSPs – including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm, Vodafone Idea and MTNL – could start 5G trials across the country which is to cover rural, semi-urban and urban areas.

But Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE are not allowed to participate in the trials.

South Korea’s Samsung, Finish firm Nokia and Swedish company Ericsson are the two other companies with 5G technology.

India is the world's second-biggest market by number of phone users – one of the reasons why Chinese companies have been on India.

